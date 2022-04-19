11 people returning after immersion of ashes die in Rajasthan road accident
JAIPUR: Eleven members of a family were killed and seven injured on Tuesday when the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, police said.
The accident took place on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha highway. Among the 11 dead are two teenagers, Arpit (15) and Naresh (16), and two women, Savitri (45) and Rajbala (35).
Police said about 22 people, all residents of Khetri Nagar, Ahiro ki Dhani, were in the pickup truck on their way back from Lohagarh after immersing the ashes of a family member.
Eight of them died on the spot, and three more succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths. “Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi said in a tweet. He also announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for each of the injured.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted: “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured in the accident” .
-
2008 Malegaon bomb blast: Victim’s father urges HC to cancel trial judge’s transfer
The father of a victim in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast has requested the Chief Justice of Bombay high court to cancel the transfer of special National Investigation Agency court judge PR Sitre, who is presiding over the trial in the case. In a letter to the Chief Justice through his lawyer, 62-year-old Nisar Bilal, advocate Shahid Nadeem said the special judge had examined 100 prosecution witnesses in the case.
-
Former Congress councillor shot at in Ferozepur
A former municipal council member belonging to the Congress was shot at by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur on Tuesday. According to police, Congress leader Mulakh Raj was at a local market with his wife and present councillor Parveen Kumar when some men arrived there in an SUV and fired at him before fleeing. One of the bullets hit the Congress leader's thigh, and he is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said police.
-
NEET-UG: Medical aspirants upset with second mop-up round to fill up 323 vacant seats
Mumbai A day after the medical counselling committee announced an extra mop-up round to fill up the remaining 323 vacant seats in the all-India quota across government and private medical colleges, several aspirants and parents have raised objections. Of these 323 seats, 38 belong to some coveted government medical colleges in Maharashtra including four seats in Nair, three seats in JJ, five seats in Cooper and five in B J Medical College.
-
Man-eater leopard that killed 8-year-old boy shot dead by hunters in Tehri
A leopard which killed an eight-year-old boy from Akhodi village in Bhilangana block of district Tehri on Saturday, was shot to death by two hunters deployed by the forest department on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deceased son of Sohan Singh Rawat, Naveen was killed by the leopard when he was going to attend a wedding ceremony along with his grandmother on Saturday. On demand of the villagers, the department deployed two sharpshooters who eventually killed the leopard on Tuesday morning.
-
Centre will soon bring Mediation and Arbitration Bills in Parliament: Baghel
This was stated by Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel while presiding over a review meeting in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday. While clarifying that the shortage of judges was not the only reason for piling up of cases in courts, Baghel said that the law ministry was making continuous efforts to reduce the pendency. Baghel also held a meeting with local non-government organisations and self help groups.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics