14,731 sexual crimes against girls reported from Rajasthan since 2021: Govt data

As many as 14,731 cases of sexual crimes against minor girls were recorded under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act between 2021 and 2024 in Rajasthan, state government stated in the legislative assembly. At 982, Jaipur reported the highest number of cases in the state. (Representative file photo)

The data was provided in the state assembly to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Samarjit Singh from Bhinmal constituency.

According to the data available with the government, the top five districts with the highest number of cases registered between June 2021 and June 2024 under the POCSO Act are Jaipur with 982 cases, Alwar with 586 cases, Udaipur with 512 cases, Hanumangarh with 459 cases, and Jodhpur with 452 cases.

Singh also asked for the district and year wise details about cases where the police have presented challans in court and those in which investigation is pending.

In its reply, the government said challans have been presented in 10,394 cases while investigation is pending in 1,056 cases.

The government data also stated the year wise break up of pending investigation which read four cases from 2021, 24 from 2022, 144 from 2023 and 884 from 2024.

On Singh’s question about the action taken by the government against those officials who have not presented challans in court so far, the government said no action has been initiated.

Speaking to HT, Singh said that his aim in putting up the question was to focus on the lack of policing in cases of rape and sexual harassment of girls and women.

“We generally get embroiled in a blame game, blaming one government or the other. But my main aim was to bring out the police’s lax attitude in dealing with such cases,” he said.

Singh said delays by police in investigating cases often led to denial of justice to victims.

“In some cases, police don’t file FIRs (first information report), or delay investigation or bury cases and harass those affected. Over 1,000 cases are pending investigation which is quite worrisome,” he said.

A response from the state government is awaited and the copy will be updated accordingly.