Meet Sanjana Jatav, Dalit mother of two, and among the youngest MPs in new Lok Sabha

“I thank the party leadership for giving me this opportunity and the people of Bharatpur for their immense support”, she said.
Jatav had contested from Alwar’s Kathumar seat in the November 2023 assembly polls where she lost by a slender margin of 409 votes to BJP’s Ramesh Khinchi.
Historically, Kathumar, a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), has alternated between Congress and BJP since 1998, with each party winning three times.
Married to Kaptan Singh, a police constable, Jatav completed her graduation from Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in 2019. According to her affidavit, she has declared total assets of ₹23lakh and liabilities amounting worth ₹7lakh.