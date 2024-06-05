 Meet Sanjana Jatav, Dalit mother of two, and among the youngest MPs in new Lok Sabha - Hindustan Times
Meet Sanjana Jatav, Dalit mother of two, and among the youngest MPs in new Lok Sabha

ByVrinda Tulsian
Jun 05, 2024 01:16 PM IST

Mother of two and hailing from the Dalit community, Sanjana Jatav is one of the four youngest MPs elected to represent their constituency in Lok Sabha

25-year-old Sanjana Jatav on Tuesday won the Bharatpur constituency of Rajasthan after defeating former Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes.

Sanjana Jatav beat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes. (Sanjana Jatav | Official X account)
Sanjana Jatav beat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes.

Mother of two and hailing from the Dalit community, Jatav is one of the four youngest MPs elected to represent their constituency in Lok Sabha.

Jatav was seen dancing to a Rajasthani folk song celebrating her victory. Reacting to her win, she attributed her victory to the people’s faith in her.

“I thank the party leadership for giving me this opportunity and the people of Bharatpur for their immense support”, she said.

Jatav had contested from Alwar’s Kathumar seat in the November 2023 assembly polls where she lost by a slender margin of 409 votes to BJP’s Ramesh Khinchi.

Historically, Kathumar, a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), has alternated between Congress and BJP since 1998, with each party winning three times.

Married to Kaptan Singh, a police constable, Jatav completed her graduation from Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in 2019. According to her affidavit, she has declared total assets of 23lakh and liabilities amounting worth 7lakh.

Meet Sanjana Jatav, Dalit mother of two, and among the youngest MPs in new Lok Sabha
