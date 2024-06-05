Amid NDA, INDIA bloc maneuvering over government formation, 2 crucial meetings in Delhi today

A day after the surprising Lok Sabha election results, the INDIA bloc and the National Democratic Alliance have called meetings of their top leaders and allies to discuss the next course of action. A day before results were announced, Nitish Kumar travelled to Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file photo)

The BJP fell way short of the majority mark, forcing it to rely on its allies. The Opposition's alliance, on the hand, won more-than-expected seats, evoking hopes that it could form a government of its own if it breaks away a few of the BJP's allies. The INDIA group on Tuesday reportedly sent feelers to some of these leaders.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The BJP won only 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, falling short of a simple majority by 32 seats. The INDIA bloc, with over 230 seats, belied the pollsters' estimates that its electoral fate would be akin to its constituents' 2014 and 2019 performance. The unexpected development has forced the BJP to depend on allies like Nitish Kumar, N Chandrababu Naidu and Eknath Shinde, for government formation.

Also read: NDA allies Naidu and Kalyan to reach Delhi at 2.30 pm

TDP, JD(U), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas) have won 16, 12, seven and five seats respectively. They will play a crucial role in the formation of the next government.

Meanwhile, N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to hold a press conference in Delhi today. He will land in the national capital at 2.30 pm. According to HT sources, he is likely to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the poll results, Naidu had congratulated PM Modi.

"Thank you, @narendramodi Ji! On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. The people of Andhra Pradesh have given us a remarkable mandate, reflecting their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we will rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory," he wrote on X.

Also read: How Rahul Gandhi turned the tide in favour of Congress, INDIA bloc alliance

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, known for his political flip-flops, will also be in the national capital today. He is expected to attend the NDA meeting at Prime Minister Modi's residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today. The meeting is scheduled to take place at around 3:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will also hold a meeting in Delhi. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, whose DMK won 22 seats, will visit the national capital to attend the meeting.

The INDIA bloc meeting will be held in the national capital at around 6 pm.