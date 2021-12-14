CDS chopper crash: Rajasthan govt announces 1 crore ex-gratia for Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh's family

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced ex-gratia of ₹1 crore for the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was among those who lost their lives in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Niligiris district, on December 8.

“The state government has decided to provide financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, the brave son of Jhunjhunu, who was martyred in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. We stand with the martyr’s family in these difficult times,” a rough translation of Gehlot's tweet, made in Hindi, read.

Squadron Leader Singh was the co-pilot of the Mi-17V5, which crashed last Wednesday in the southern state. The accident also claimed the lives of General Bipin Rawat, the country’s first and sitting Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), as well his spouse Madhulika Rawat, among others.

Initially, only three bodies, including CDS Rawat and Madhulika Rawat were identified. Bodies of nine others, including Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, were identified in the second round of identification, and sent to their respect native places for the last rites.

Squadron Leader Singh was cremated with full military honours in Jhunjhunu on Saturday, four days after the tragedy.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash, and is undergoing treatment at Bengaluru’s Air Force Command Hospital, where his condition is critical but stable. The force has also constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry (CoI) to investigate the mishap.