close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Cong leader Anand Sharma receives suggestions for party's manifesto for 2024 LS polls

Cong leader Anand Sharma receives suggestions for party's manifesto for 2024 LS polls

PTI |
Jan 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Cong leader Anand Sharma receives suggestions for party's manifesto for 2024 LS polls

In the meeting, Congress MLAs, former legislators, social workers and representatives from different sections of the society provided their suggestions.

HT Image
HT Image

Sharma also had a discussion with Indian Youth Congress (IYC), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Congress office-bearers and workers as he sought suggestions for the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the party's state president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tikaram Jully, former Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, who was the chairman of the Manifesto Committee in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Anand Sharma, a member of the Congress Manifesto Committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee, said the youth, women, members of civil society along with all sections of the society have put forward their suggestions which will be taken seriously by the Congress while preparing the manifesto.

He said important suggestions have been received from Rajasthan on various subjects including social security and the Agniveer defence recruitment scheme. He alleged that the real issues are being suppressed by the central government on the basis of "blatant propaganda and false issues".

He said all the suggestions received on Friday will be seriously considered and discussed before the party's national committee and will be included in the manifesto.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On