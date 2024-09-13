Congress poised for victory in Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, says Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has expressed confidence that the party and its allies are set to achieve significant victories in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Congress leader Sachin Pilot welcomed by party workers at Jodhpur railway station on Friday. (ANI)

With campaigning already underway, Pilot said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s recent change in chief minister of Haryana reflects their anticipated defeat after a decade in power.

Addressing newspersons in Jodhpur, Pilot said in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-led alliance is expected to emerge victorious amid a backdrop of political maneuvering over recent years.

“The INDIA alliance, a national coalition, continues to progress, exemplified by the Congress party’s decision to allocate one seat to the Communist Party in Haryana, demonstrating its commitment to broad-based collaboration,” he said.

“Meanwhile, elections are also approaching in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The party and government that previously championed the concept of “one nation, one election” have yet to create an environment where the Election Commission can simultaneously conduct elections in four states. Additionally, several by-elections in Rajasthan and assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh remain pending, with no announcements made yet,” said Pilot.

Pilot condemned the central budget, claiming it failed to address the needs of farmers, youth, and the middle class, who have grown weary of decade-old assurances. Pilot accused the government of catering to chief ministers of certain states, particularly Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, with empty promises while neglecting other regions.

He questioned why Rajasthan was overlooked in the budget, attributing the omission to political retribution for the BJP’s narrow loss of 11 seats.

The former deputy CM of Rajasthan said the ongoing incidents of rape in Jodhpur highlight a severe breakdown in law and order, for which the state government is responsible. “Even today, the central government criticises the previous UPA administration under Manmohan Singh of what happened decade back, but currently you are in charge of law and order but there is no district free from issues such as robbery and rape, indicating a failure of governance,” he said.

“The current administration is plagued by multiple power centers with conflicting messages, leading to confusion and inefficiency. Typically, such divisions emerge after a few years, but here, they are evident from the outset. This disarray has led to public disillusionment with the BJP,” said Pilot.

Pilot, who is advocating reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) in wake of paper leak cases, said RPSC is facing serious credibility issues. With people being sent to jail and a growing lack of faith among the public, there is a pressing need to restore transparency in its appointments. It is crucial to revive the RPSC’s credibility, as it is vital for the future of the youth who depend on it.

Commenting on it, BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj said Pilot’s criticisms of the BJP are actually reflections of what Pilot wants to express about the Congress party, but is unable to do so due to party decorum or internal constraints. “He himself has suffered a lot in Congress,” Bharadwaj said.

He said the BJP will win in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. “The people of the country have elected Narendra Modi for the third time. The Congress is fighting for its existence.”