Congress works to unite, BJP to divide: Rahul Gandhi
JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “creating divisions” while saying his party works to unite all. “We work to help the needy, the weak, and they [BJP] for few industrialists,” he said.
Speaking at a public meeting in southern Rajasthan’s tribal-dominated Banswara district, Gandhi said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to create one India for the rich, a few industrialists, and the other for Dalits, tribals, farmers, the poor, and the underprivileged. “This is the fight.” He added it is a fight between two ideologies. “Congress says we have to move forward while connecting all, respecting and protecting cultures of all. On the other hand, BJP works to divide, crush and suppress.”
Gandhi accused Modi of damaging the economy after it strengthened under the previous Congress-led United Progressive Government (UPA) government. “The BJP government attacked our economy. The Prime Minister did demonetisation and wrongly implemented GST due to which the economy got destroyed. The UPA government worked to strengthen the economy but Modi damaged our economy.”
Gandhi said there is no employment for youth while the inflation is increasing. He spoke about the repealed farm laws and claimed a few selected industrialists were supposed to get their benefits.
Gandhi praised Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for working in the interest of farmers, tribals, Dalits, and all sections of society. He appreciated the opening of English-medium government schools and the Chiranjeevi Health insurance scheme under which up to ₹10 lakh cover is provided in Rajasthan. “There is no other state in India with such a scheme...Rajasthan is a pioneer.”
Gehlot echoed Gandhi and called the country’s situation worrisome. “The country will progress only when there is peace and harmony. We are proud to be Hindus but it is our duty to respect other religions as well. Our policies and programmes are in the country’s interest.”
Gehlot spoke about communal riots and questioned who benefits from them. “…which party? It is the workers of the same party who are creating riots. We need to keep the country united and it should run on the basis of the Constitution.”
Opposition BJP leader Vasudev Devnani hit back and accused Congress of working to divide the country since partition. “Always criticising Modi and BJP will not help them. It is the BJP that works to unite the people. The country’s economy has improved since Modi became the Prime Minister.”
Mundka fire tragedy: NHRC begins probe into rights violations
A team of officials from the National Human Rights Commission on Monday visited the commercial building in outer Delhi's Mundka area that was destroyed in a massive fire on May 13 killing at least 27 people. “It is the first day of the probe, and will progress as we get more facts,” NHRC Sunil Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. A day ago, the owner of the ill-fated four-storey building was arrested.
JD (U) nominates Anil Hegde for Rajya Sabha by-poll
Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) on Monday named Anil Hegde, who is from Karnataka, as its candidate for the by-poll to a vacant Bihar Rajya Sabha seat on May 30. Mahendra Prasad's death in December necessitated the by-poll. Hedge, a veteran socialist leader, was a close associate of late former defence minister George Fernandes. He is also JD (U)'s national election officer.
Former BJP MLC appointed Bengaluru Mutt Head Seer
BJP's former Member of the Legislative Council, BJ Puttaswamy has been appointed the head seer of the newly inaugurated Thaileswara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt, located near Nelamangala in Bengaluru on Monday. As per reports, the 83-year-old senior politician was appointed as the first pontiff of the newly-opened Bengaluru mutt, which represents the backward caste of Ganigas, at a ceremony on Sunday. The community has a population of around 13 lakh in Karnataka.
Bengaluru Metro work hits a roadblock, needs 1.5 more years for tunnelling
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has suspended boring work for Namma Metro 713 times due to unfavourable geological conditions. The difficult underground with rocks and rocky soil between Shivajinagar and MG road has also made it even more difficult for BMRCL to complete the Namma Metro's phase 2 underground section. The MG Road-Shivajinagar stretch is part of the city's longest underground Metro corridor.
Drunk flier forces Bengaluru-bound flight’s emergency landing in Mumbai
A Doha-Bengaluru flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Saturday night after an inebriated passenger allegedly created ruckus on board. Police said that the passenger who is a from Kerala, Sarfuddin Ulwar, was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act. Police said his behaviour forced the diversion of the flight and its and emergency landing at Mumbai.
