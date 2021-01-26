'Farmers’ movement arisen from distrust': Ashok Gehlot
Launching a scathing attack on the central government, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the farmers are protesting for over two months, this has never happened in the history of the country. “The annadata (farmers) are insulted. Who has given them the right?” he said.
The farmers are on dharna (protest) for the last two months, which is an unfortunate situation and not in the country’s interest, he added. "The annadata is not being heard and their sentiments aren’t understood, this is unfortunate. In such chilly weather, they are protesting and taking out tractor rally," Gehlot said.
Addressing newspersons, he said, “The demands can be made by any section and there can be a way out. But the process adopted was faulty since the beginning… in Parliament also, the opposition wasn’t heard and had they submitted the matter to select committee, the opinion of farmers could be taken. The basic reason of this situation is distrust.”
"In a democracy doesn’t government change its decisions? Changing or withdrawing decisions in view of public sentiments shows a big heart. Tomorrow, a new law could be brought after talks with farmers, but their approach shows they do not believe in democracy. Around 150 people got killed and had they believed in democracy, their thoughts had not been fascist and such a situation would not be there," said Gehlot.
Also read: Farmer part of rally dies, protesters allege cops fired at his tractor
When asked if the central government is afraid of Congress getting the credit, he said neither the farmers' organization, nor we want to politicise the movement.
Gehlot went on to say that such a situation has come in the country where there is pressure on all institutions such as the judiciary, the CBI, IT and income tax department. "Conspiracies are done to topple the governments – earlier it was Goa, Manipur then Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - but they failed in Rajasthan as the public here was united," Gehlot stated.
In a democracy, expressing disagreement should be welcomed but here if you disagree with the views of the government, then you are a traitor. These situations have been created inside the country, said Gehlot.
The CM also appealed to the farmers to maintain peace and not resort to violence. He said there is no place for violence in democracy. “The farmers’ movement has been peaceful till now. There is an appeal to the farmers to maintain peace and not to commit violence. Violence has no place in democracy,” he tweeted.
He said instances of violence will translate into the success of such forces that are trying to make the farmers' movement unsuccessful.
On leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria's claims, Gehlot said the BJP do not have much to say and they failed as the opposition. Kataria had said that the state government will topple if a cabinet shuffle takes place. Gehlot said such statements by the LoP and others are just to establish themselves in the party.
“I have never seen the kind of disputes and infights there are in the BJP today. All are competing with each other and it's visible,” he said.
BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the Central government constantly held dialogues with the farmers and even agreed to some of their demands. The government also proposed to suspend the new laws for one and a half years but the farmers leaders were misled by the Congress and some farmer leaders stayed adamant.
He said the BJP in Rajasthan is united and the Congress will face defeat in the upcoming polls.
