Gehlot govt to reimburse ticket fare of Rajasthanis returning from Ukraine

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government will reimburse the air tickets of the state’s residents returning from the war-torn Ukraine, chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Saturday.

“During the war situation between Ukraine and Russia, after the advisory of the Ministry of External Affairs, the ticket fare of Rajasthanis coming back to their homeland on personal expenses will be reimbursed,” Gehlot Tweeted.

He said directions have been given by the government of Rajasthan to facilitate return of Rajasthanis arriving at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports, and the Rajasthan Foundation will co-ordinate this.

23 Rajasthan students stranded in Ukraine will reach Delhi and Mumbai airports from Bucharest in Romania. Out of these, 9 students will land at Delhi and 14 students will land at Mumbai airport. The chief minister had directed to make free arrangements for receiving, staying in hotels and taking them to their homes safely.

Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation, Dheeraj Srivastav said that help desks have been set up at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and Jaipur International Airport for the convenience of Rajasthani citizens and students returning from Ukraine.

He said that a list of persons and students seeking help from the state government and Rajasthan Foundation for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine is being prepared, which will be shared with the ministry of external affairs, Indian embassy and other migrant Rajasthanis.

Earlier, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also offered free travel to Bihar citizens returning from Ukraine. “There is information that two planes carrying Indians, including those from Bihar, will land in New Delhi. Bihar government will facilitate free travel to those from Bihar to the state. Bihar government will pay the fare,” he tweeted.

A special Air India flight landed in Romania on Saturday morning amid India’s efforts to bring back citizens stuck in Ukraine via alternative routes. The flight - AI-1943 - is expected to return to Mumbai at 4 pm on Saturday.

198 Ukrainians have been killed so far in the Russian assault, Reuters reported quoting a minister. On Day 3 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow said it is bombarding Ukraine’s military infrastructure “with long-range precision weapons using air- and sea-launched cruise missiles”.

About 16,000 Indians are also in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Russia’s Vladimir Putin expressing concern for the safety of citizens. In the latest advisory on evacuations, the government urged Indians in Ukraine on Saturday to not leave for border posts without coordination with officials concerned, stressing that “the situation is sensitive”.

