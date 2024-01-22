Girl’s body recovered from water tank in Rajasthan’s Barmer, family alleges rape

A 16-year-old Dalit girl’s body was on Monday recovered from a water tank in Rajasthan’s Barmer district with her family alleging her schoolteacher raped and killed her. The family alleged the teacher had been harassing the girl and forcing her into a physical relationship. A local police officer identified the accused as Prahladram Meghwal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the teacher was on the run and they were looking for him. Sukhram Bishnoi, a local police officer, identified the accused as Prahladram Meghwal, 30.

The girl’s family alleged Meghwal, who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and for murder, barged into their home and raped the girl when her relatives were away for a wedding.

Meghwal allegedly murdered the girl and disposed of her body in the water tank when she protested. The family also accused Meghwal of obscene acts and molesting the girl at school.