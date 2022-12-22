HC dismisses Robert Vadra’s plea against ED probe in alleged land buying case

The Rajasthan high court on Thursday dismissed the petition of Robert Vadra against the enforcement directorate’s investigation over the alleged money laundering case related to buying of land in Bikaner.

The probe is related to the purchase of 275 bigha land allegedly by the company in the Kolayat area of the border district of Bikaner.

The court, however, extended the protection from custodial interrogation for 15 days.

The single bench of justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati also dismissed the petition of Mahesh Nagar along with Vadra.

The court had reserved the decision on Wednesday after three days of continuous hearing.

While delivering the verdict on Thursday, the court refused to interfere in the enforcement directorate’s (ED) probe.

ED has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the alleged Bikaner land scam.

The central probe agency had registered a criminal case of money laundering in 2016 on the basis of FIRs filed by the state police after the local tehsildar had made a complaint.

On January 21, 2019, the court had asked Vadra, a partner in the Sky Light Hospitality, and his mother Maureen Vadra, to appear before the ED for questioning. The arrest of both was stayed by the court.

Additional solicitor general Raj Deepak Rastogi said the high court dismissed both the petitions, agreeing with the arguments of the ED.