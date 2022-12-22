Home / India News / Rajasthan high court order today in PMLA case in which Vadra, mother quizzed

Rajasthan high court order today in PMLA case in which Vadra, mother quizzed

Published on Dec 22, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The Rajasthan High Court will deliver its verdict on Thursday in an alleged money laundering case related to buying of land in Bikaner, in which Robert Vadra and his mother, Maureen Vadra, were called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate

On January 21, 2019, the court had asked Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a partner in Sky Light Hospitality, and his mother Maureen Vadra, to appear before the ED for questioning (File)
ByHT Correspondent

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court will deliver its verdict on Thursday in an alleged money laundering case related to buying of land in Bikaner, in which Robert Vadra and his mother, Maureen Vadra, were called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court reserved its judgment on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the alleged Bikaner land scam. The probe is related to the purchase of 275 bighas of land allegedly by the company in the Kolayat area of the border district of Bikaner.

The central probe agency had registered a criminal case of money laundering in 2016 on the basis of FIRs filed by the state police after the local tehsildar lodged a complaint.

On January 21, 2019, the court had asked Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a partner in Sky Light Hospitality, and his mother Maureen Vadra, to appear before the ED for questioning. Both were given interim bail by the court.

“Today, hearing was concluded before the single-judge bench of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati in a money laundering case related to a land scam in Kolayat area. After hearing the matter for three days, the hearing concluded today and the judgement will be pronounced on Thursday,” said additional solicitor general Rajdeepak Rastogi.

He added that a prayer was made by Vadra’s counsel to quash the ECIR (enforcement case information report) which is not an FIR (first information report).

Thursday, December 22, 2022
