The MeT office has predicted heavy rains at isolated places and extremely heavy rains at some places in Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions on Monday.(Satish Bate/HT file photo. Representative image)
Heavy rains reported at many places in Rajasthan in last 24 hours

The highest rainfall of 250 mm was recorded in Gagron town of Jhalawar district, it said. Marwar junction in Pali district received 205 mm rainfall, the MeT office said.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 03:57 PM IST

Many places in Rajasthan received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Monday.

The highest rainfall of 250 mm was recorded in Gagron town of Jhalawar district, it said.

Marwar junction in Pali district received 205 mm rainfall, the MeT office said.

Some places in Jhalawar, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Rajsamand and Pali recorded heavy to very heavy rains, it said.

The MeT office has predicted heavy rains at isolated places and extremely heavy rains at some places in Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions on Monday.

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in Bharatpur division with the possibility of heavy rains at one or two places, it added.

