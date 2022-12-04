Hundreds take to streets in Rajasthan's Sikar over gangster Raju Theth's killing

A protest broke out on Sunday evening in connection to the recent shootout in Rajasthan's Sikar district where gangster Raju Theth was killed by armed assailants. The protesters were reportedly marching towards the district collector's residence and were stopped by the police. Additional police forces were also deployed to keep the law and order situation in check.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, protesters were seen slamming down police barriers and shouting slogans, demanding security for family of Raju Theth, along with a government job and financial help for the family of Tarachand Kadwasara – a civilian who was also killed in the gunfire.

#WATCH | Protest against the recent shootout turned violent as protestors slammed barriers in Sikar, Raj



MP Hanuman Beniwal seen during the protest.



Protestors are demanding security for family of Raju Thehat & govt job& financial help for deceased civilian Tarachand's family pic.twitter.com/cZjk0wS7kF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 4, 2022

Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal was seen at the protest site, trying to pacify the situation.

Gangster Raju Theth, 43, was shot dead Saturday morning outside his house on Piprali road. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. Besides Theth, a man identified as Tarachand, who had gone to pick up his daughter studying in a coaching institute there, was also hit by bullets. He succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after the shootout, a man namely Rohit Godara, who introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Facebook, had claimed responsibility for the killing, saying it was to avenge the death of Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda. However, the Facebook post was later deleted.

Earlier this morning, the Rajasthan Police arrested five, including a minor, in connection with the gangster's murder. The accused also fired shots at the police when they tried to nab them and in cross-firing, two of the five accused suffered bullet wounds, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON