Jaipur Airport sees 15% surge in passenger traffic in Dec, likely to rise in 2023

Passenger traffic at Jaipur International Airport has witnessed a record growth of 15 per cent in December as compared to November last year.

A total of 4,96,770 passengers travelled through Jaipur Airport in December, of which 4,53,884 were domestic and 36,597 were international travellers.

According to airport officials, per day average passenger traffic in November was 15,000 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming months.

“Passenger traffic increased by 15 per cent in December. Firstly, travel has become easy with new facilities, airlines and secondly, the tourist and the festive season is at its peak. So, more people are travelling,” senior officials at the Jaipur airport said

The growth trend is likely to sustain in the coming winter months, they said.

In November 2022, a total of 4,31,691 travelled through Jaipur airport including 3,94,550 domestic and 37,141 international travellers.

The number of domestic arrivals has increased due to improvements in air connectivity and the introduction of new flights and destinations, the official said.

People are coming to participate in national conferences, tourism activities and festivals taking place in the city, they said.

Besides, 2023 being the election year political movements are also on the rise.

According to airline officials, the number of bookings has started going up as compared to previous months.