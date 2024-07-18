Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 18, 2024, is 35.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 37.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.29 °C and 36.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 37.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 79.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.29 °C and 36.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 37.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 79.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 19, 2024
|35.37 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|35.59 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|34.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|27.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 23, 2024
|30.43 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.55 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|28.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|25.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.74 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy