Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.81 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024
Jul 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 4, 2024, is 26.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.81 °C and 27.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.08 °C and 31.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 105.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.08 °C and 31.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 105.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 5, 2024
|30.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|31.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|31.13 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|32.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 11, 2024
|31.02 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.06 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy