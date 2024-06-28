Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.5 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 28, 2024, is 31.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.5 °C and 35.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.49 °C and 34.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.5 °C and 35.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 29, 2024
|34.12 °C
|Very heavy rain
|June 30, 2024
|34.28 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|30.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|25.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|27.96 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|33.0 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|32.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.41 °C
|Moderate rain
