Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.31 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 1, 2024 33.64 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 31.17 °C Overcast clouds July 3, 2024 30.84 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 29.75 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 28.89 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 28.67 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 27.09 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 30, 2024, is 31.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.31 °C and 34.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.09 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 27.31 °C and 34.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

