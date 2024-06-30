Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.31 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 30, 2024, is 31.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.31 °C and 34.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.09 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.31 °C and 34.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 1, 2024
|33.64 °C
|Light rain
|July 2, 2024
|31.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 3, 2024
|30.84 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|29.75 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|28.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|28.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|27.09 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.12 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.7 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|35.79 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
