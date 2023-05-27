Rajasthan: Police arrest man for murder, cannibalism in Pali district

Rajasthan’s Pali police have arrested a man for allegedly killing and later eating an elderly woman. Police said the incident took place in the Jaitaran area under Sendra police station on Friday. (Representative Photo)

He was charged with cannibalism and booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, said police.

Police have identified the accused as Surendra Thakur, a resident of Mumbai and the deceased woman as Shanti Devi, 65), a resident of Saradhana village.

Police said the elderly woman had gone to graze cattle and while returning to her village, she was attacked with a stone by the accused and died after being hit in the head.

The incident came to light after a few passersby saw the man allegedly eating the woman’s face. Initially, the people were frightened but when the accused attempted to escape, they chased him for one kilometre and caught him, and later called the police.

The accused, police said, seems to be a person with mental illness, and was arrested based on the complaint filed by the son of the deceased woman and charged under section 302 (murder) of IPC.

“Given his actions, we admitted the accused to a hospital where his medical examination is ongoing. He even created a ruckus in the hospital, and the hospital staff had to tie him up,” said Sukhram Bishnoi, circle officer at Jaitaran.

Police said that it is yet the subject of the investigation as to why the accused killed Devi. Meanwhile, police handed over the deceased body to the family members after the autopsy.