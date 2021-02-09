IND USA
Man stripped, thrashed in Rajasthan’s Bilwara over his relationship with a woman

Police said the accused also threatened the victim that they would kill him if he met the woman again. Seven people have been booked for the assault
By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:44 AM IST

A mob in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Monday stripped naked and thrashed a 25-year-old man for his relationship with a woman, a police officer said and added the matter came to their notice after the video of the assault was circulated on social media. The police approached the man to have him register a case after the video went viral, he added.

“The victim told us that he was married but broke up with his wife. Later, he came in contact with a woman from a nearby village...who also had broken up with her husband. The two decided to get married. Meanwhile, the victim gave a phone to the woman and they would talk regularly,” said the police officer. He added when the phone stopped working on February 6, the man went to the woman’s village to give her a new one. “This is when one of the woman’s relatives saw him and started beating him.”

Also Read | 19-year-old raped by two inside a bus in Navi Mumbai, one arrested

The man was stripped and beaten until blood started oozing out from his nose, private parts. “There were injury marks all over his body. The accused also held the victim hostage for four hours. The victim told us that one of the accused made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media to defame him. The accused also threatened the victim that they would kill him if he met the woman again.”

The officer said seven people have been booked for the assault.

