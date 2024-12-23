Marry, extort, repeat: How 'serial bride' conned Gurugram techie, Rajasthan jeweller, others

Police in Rajasthan's Jaipur have arrested a “serial bride” who allegedly extorted money from the three men she married. Seema's first husband was a businessman from Agra (Instagram/Jaipur Zen)

Seema, also known as Nikki, married the men at various stages and collected ₹1.25 crore from them as “settlement," NDTV reported.

In the first case, Seema, who is from Uttarakhand, married an Agra-based businessman in 2013. Later, she filed a case against his family and received ₹75 lakh as a compromise.

In 2017, Seema married a software engineer from Gurugram. After parting ways with him, she took ₹10 lakh as a settlement.

In February 2023, Seema married a jeweller from Jaipur and fled his home with jewellery and cash worth ₹36.5 lakh. The case came to light in July last year, when the jeweller filed a police complaint.

According to an India Today report, the jeweller, following the death of his first wife, had sought companionship through a matrimonial site. He connected with the accused, visited her home in Uttarakhand, and eventually married her.

Confirming her arrest, Jaipur Police told India Today she was tracked down following months of investigation.

“Investigations revealed a well-planned modus operandi. The woman specifically targeted divorced or wealthy businessmen and professionals. After establishing contact, she would gather information about her victims’ financial assets and businesses,” an officer said.

“Following the wedding, Seema would spend three to four months building trust with her in-laws before vanishing with valuable assets. Those who confronted her found themselves entangled in false cases of domestic violence and harassment,” he added.

Authorities have now urged anyone who may have fallen prey to her schemes to come forward.