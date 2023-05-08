IAF’s MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, 3 civilians dead; pilot ejects safely

Three civilians were killed and two women suffered injuries on Monday morning after a MiG-21 fighter jet crashed into a house in Bahlol Nagar village of Hanumangarh district in north Rajasthan. The MIG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force. (AP File Photo)

An Indian Air Force helicopter was rushed to rescue the pilot who sustained injuries after ejection. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh air force station and the pilot reported a technical snag soon after take-off.

The aircraft crashed into the house, killing the three women who were sitting on the terrace, Hanumangarh Sadar assistant sub inspector Lalchand said.

“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said in a statement.

The IAF regrets the loss of lives and offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the statement added.

Two other women, Bimla (18) and Manjeet Kaur (37), who were injured are recovering at the district government hospital.

A large number of villagers gathered at the crash site and alerted the Pilibanga police.