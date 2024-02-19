Minor girl student allegedly raped by school principal in Rajasthan: Police

A 16-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by her school principal in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, police said. The minor girl told her parents that the principal called her to his room and allegedly raped her. (Representative file photo)

The incident had taken place on February 13, but the class 10 student did not report it due to threats by the accused principal.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On Sunday, the minor girl shared her ordeal with the parents after which they lodged a case at the Raniwara police station.

Also Read:UP: Five get life term for rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in Maharajganj

The minor girl told her parents that the principal called her to his room and allegedly raped her.

Mohanlal Garg, station house officer (SHO) at Raniwara police station said that they have lodged a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Garg added that as soon as the incident came to light, the accused remains at large. The accused has been identified as Ishwarlal Meghwal, police said.

The education department has suspended the accused after the case was registered against him.