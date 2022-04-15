Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Mysterious disease kills 7 kids in 5 days in Rajasthan’s Sirohi
jaipur news

Mysterious disease kills 7 kids in 5 days in Rajasthan’s Sirohi

Joint director (health) Jageshwar Prasad said they are yet to find the cause of the deaths and seem to be a result of acute viral disease
58 blood samples of the kids have been sent to a lab in Jaipur. (REUTERS/Representative image)
58 blood samples of the kids have been sent to a lab in Jaipur. (REUTERS/Representative image)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Copy Link
BySachin Saini

Jaipur: Seven children, aged between two and 14, have died after showing symptoms such as fever and seizures at Fulabai Kheda and Fulaber villages in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district from April 9 to 13.

Joint director (health) Jageshwar Prasad said they are yet to find the cause of the deaths. “...They seem to be cases of acute viral disease. But nothing can be said with certainty till their blood reports are received.”

Prasad said the deaths of the mysterious disease were reported within a day of the showing of the symptoms.

The mother of a five-year-old boy said her son woke up at 5 am and asked for water before he got seizures. She added the boy vomited before he died around 8 am.

Prasad said of the seven children, three had local flavoured ice. He added deaths could not have been caused so fast even in the case of food poisoning. “...two others [are] also [suspected to have] had the same ice but nobody saw them eating.”

Prasad said teams of doctors from Jaipur and Jodhpur will visit the area. “We are monitoring the situation...around 300 houses have been surveyed and 58 samples have been sent to a lab in Jaipur.” He added three children have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure. “They were having mild symptoms of cold and one has pneumonia,” said Prasad.

Kuldeep Singh, who heads the paediatric department at Jodhpur’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said it seems to be a case of a viral infection. “The state has sought our assistance and a team of doctors will be sent.”

Sirohi’s district collector Bhanwar Lal said the team of doctors was being deployed and the situation is constantly being monitored. “The cause still needs to be figured.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur. (Source: Live Mint)

    Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur

    On April 16, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate the first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. With no prior direct flights between the two cities, Star Air will become the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this remarkable feat. Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday.

  • No FIR has been lodged as the doctor has not filed any complaint against the patient, police said.&nbsp;

    Patient attacks doctor in Delhi hospital: Report

    A doctor was attacked by a patient with a pair of scissors in an Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday, police said. The doctor managed to escape the attack with minor injuries in his hand, they said. The incident took place when the doctor came to treat the 40-year-old patient in the ICU.

  • (HT )

    Girl raped in Bengal’s Birbhum

    Kolkata: A tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday night. Police said she was sitting on the banks of the Kopai river with a friend when three men raped her. They added she has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Bolpur. Officials said top Indian Police Service officers were rushed to the crime scene in Birbhum on Friday morning. No arrests were made till Friday afternoon.

  • Delhi auto rickshaw and taxi drivers have been demanding subsidy on CNG prices.&nbsp;

    Delhi govt says panel to consider revision of auto & taxi fares soon

    The Delhi government on Friday announced the formation of a committee to consider autorickshaw and taxi fares revision, this ahead of a strike called by the unions seeking subsidy on Compressed Natural Gas. The Delhi government's assurance comes day after the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations warned the authorities to go on strike from Monday if their demand for subsidy on gas prices was not met.

  • Musician Ricky Kej with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Twitter/Rickykej)

    Ricky Kej shares images with PM Modi, asks him a valid question

    Indian music composer, who recently won a Grammy, Ricky Kej's pictures of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday are going viral all over social media after the two-time Grammy winner posted side-by-side photos of him with the PM from seven years ago, asking him his anti-aging 'secret'. Kej took to his Twitter handle and posted two pictures featuring him and PM Modi along with the Grammy trophy.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out