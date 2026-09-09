Corie Walsh, the Lindsay Clancy-obsessed mother who allegedly hung her two-year-old son before trying to kill herself, was ordered to be held in jail during a court appearance Tuesday morning, September 8. She faces three counts of first-degree murder. Corie Walsh update: Was Lindsay Clancy-obsessed alleged killer mom released? Where is she now? Latest details (Will County Adult Detention Facility)

Corie, 40, of Frankfort, is charged with murdering her son Barrett Walsh at their home in Frankfort, Illinois, on September 1.

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Corie was seen wearing a red jail uniform with her hair in a bun during the court hearing, per WDSU News. She mostly kept her head down.

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied a request for release saying there were “compelling reasons for detainment.”

Update on Corie Walsh’s lawyer Corie has retained Casey Anthony’s former lawyer Andrea Lyon, known as the “Angel of Death Row.” Andrea is dubbed the “Angel of Death Row” because of her record of wins in death penalty cases.

“This is a tragedy for the Walsh family all of whom are mourning the loss of this child,” Lyon said in a statement she provided to the New York Post regarding her new client’s case.

“It is also a tragedy in that Corie herself was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time this happened,” she added. “It is our hope that through a thorough presentation and investigation of the facts, that all of us will come to see this heartbreak for what it is.”

A neighbor found Corie’s son hanging by his neck from the rafters. Corie later described Barrett to police as the “anti-Christ” and the “devil,” per the New York Post.

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The neighbor who found Barrett’s body later found Corie upstairs in a bathtub “actively harming herself” with a knife. There were cuts to her thighs and wrists.

Prosecutors said that Corie was texting friends about the Clancy case just hours before allegedly killing her son, per NBC 5 Chicago. Witnesses said that Corie had “recently become very invested in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial,” the outlet said, citing court documents.

Corie was taken into custody following an investigation by the Frankfort Police Department and Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force. She is now being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.