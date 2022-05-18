Rajasthan Congress deputy chief whip’s brother, 4 others arrested in murder case

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan police late on Tuesday arrested the brother of deputy chief whip in the state assembly and Congress leader, Mahendra Choudhary, and four others in the alleged murder of a trader in Nagaur on Saturday, said police on Wednesday, ending the deadlock over the post mortem and other formalities.

Nearly half-a-dozen miscreants had opened fire on Jaipal Poonia, a salt business trader who was going in his car to court for a hearing, in Nawa town of Nagaur. His family alleged that Mahendra Choudhary, his brother and others, were behind the killing.

The police have found that it was Moti Singh Choudhary (62), brother of Mahendra Choudhary, Congress MLA from Nawan, who was miffed with the trader and called the shooters from Harayana.

The police arrested Moti Singh, his relative Kuldeep Singh (48), a native of Haryana, and four others, Firoz (42), Hanuman (50) and Haroon (40). The efforts to nab around five, who were hired by Kuldeep and involved in opening shots at the trader, is on, said police.

Additional director general of police, crime, Ravi Prakash said the conspiracy and the story behind this murder has been revealed and soon absconders in the case will be nabbed. So far, five people have been arrested, he said.

A special police investigation team was constituted and necessary evidence was collected and another team was formed to search for the unknown accused and the vehicle used in the crime.

In the CCTV footage, one of the arrested, Firoz, was spotted and was questioned for his role, said the ADGP, adding, “He claimed that the entire incident was planned by Moti Singh in connivance with his relative Kuldeep.”

It was Kuldeep who hired the shooters in Haryana as Moti Singh had enmity with Jaipal over illegal salt business, he said.

Prakash said Kuldeep was arrested from Haryana, and the rest from Nagaur. The efforts to nab shooters are being made. The arrested are being produced in court today.

The criminal cases against Congress MLAs, minister’s and their kin in Rajasthan have brought the government in a tight spot. MLA Johari Lal Meena’s son and cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi’s son are booked in rape cases; Giriraj Singh Malinga in a government employee assault case (he was released on bail) and Mahendra Choudhary’s brother in a murder case.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) was demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case. RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal said the complaint has the name of a Congress MLA, and for an impartial probe it should be handed over to CBI.

