NIA raids in Rajasthan: 12 detained for Khalistani-gangster nexus

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained over a dozen persons in Rajasthan in connection to alleged Khalistani-gangster nexus in state-wide raids conducted across five districts, police said. (Representative image)

Confirming that the raids were carried out by NIA, the director general of police in the Rajasthan Anti-terror Squad (ATS) Anshuman Bhomla said, “NIA has been searching (locations) in five districts including Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Jhunjhunu since the morning. They have interrogated a few people. The rest of the details could only be disclosed after the raids.”

The agency raided “seven locations in Sriganganagar district and detained over 12 suspects in connection with funding through Hawala and other online platforms from the Khalistani network,” said the inspector general of police, Bikaner range, Om Prakash.

Sources familiar with the development said a student union leader was among the 12 detainees for his alleged connection with the nexus.

Several places in Suratgarh (City) and Sadar police station area, Kenchiya, Rajiasar of Sriganganagar district and Goluwala of Hanumangarh were raided.

The Jaisalmer police superintendent Vikas Sangwan said that ‘a man in the district’s Chhayan village was detained for being in regular touch with a Canada-based Khalistani group.’

Among those interrogated were a tailor and a building material trader in Hanumangarh and Jhunjhunu for their alleged involvement in terror funding , said sources familiar with the development.

Rajasthan was one of the six states- Delhi, Panjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand where the NIA carried out raids on Wednesday.

The NIA’s raids are taking place in the backdrop of the ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that Indian agents of having ‘potential involvement’ in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Najjar.

