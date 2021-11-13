On Children’s Day, Rajasthan assembly to hold session for kids

On Children’s Day on November 14, the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Rajasthan assembly will hold a special session for schoolchildren to help them experience how the House functions.

According to a government statement, the Rajasthan legislative assembly will be the first such assembly in the country to organise a session for children.

Reports have said that the state government has selected more than 200 schoolchildren, who will get the opportunity to run the house. They added that the children-run assembly will also be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Rajasthan assembly.

They will be seen in the role of the chief minister, speaker, leader of opposition and MLAs during the session on Children's Day. The students will raise issues to seek answers during Question Hour and Zero Hour.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi, chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the Leader of Opposition in the House Gulab Chand Kataria will be present on the occasion.

According to news agency PTI, Joshi said future generations have been given an opportunity to run the House, ask questions and express their views with discipline.

The session will be conducted under the aegis of the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.