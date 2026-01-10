One killed after speeding luxury car runs over 16 in Jaipur; 15 injured: Police

One person was killed after a speeding luxury car hit at least 16 people near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Patrakar Colony area on Friday night leaving 15 others injured, police said. Four of the critically injured were referred to SMS Hospital. People standing near the stalls were hit along with several parked vehicles. (Representative file photo)

The car first hit the divider and then went out of control. It rammed into roadside stalls and food carts over a stretch of about 30 metres before coming to a halt.

People standing near the stalls were hit along with several parked vehicles.

Police said that four people were present in the car and all of them were allegedly intoxicated. One of the occupants has been detained while the other three fled from the spot. The vehicle has been seized.

All injured persons were taken to Jaipuria Hospital for primary treatment. Eight were admitted there, while some were taken to private hospitals or went home with family members. One of the injured, Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, later died during treatment. Four critically injured patients were shifted to SMS Hospital, police said.

Chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the death and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Deputy chief minister Premchand Bairwa and health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited Jaipuria Hospital to take stock of the situation.