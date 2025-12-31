Rajasthan: 150kg of explosives seized in Tonk ahead of New Year, 2 men arrested

The police on Wednesday arrested two men and seized a large consignment of explosives in Rajasthan’s Tonk district amid the ongoing controversy over mining activities in the Aravalli hills, officials said. Visuals of the ammonium nitrate seized from a car in Tonk, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. (X)

A total of 150kg of ammonium nitrate, 200 high-intensity explosive cartridges and 1,100 safety fuse wires were recovered from the accused, who were transporting the materials in a car from Bundi to Tonk.

Tonk superintendent of police Rajesh Meena said the seizure was made by the District Special Team during routine barricading on National Highway-52 (Tonk–Jaipur stretch) under the Baroni police station limits. The vehicle was intercepted during a check, he said.

“The explosives and related materials were concealed inside fertiliser bags,” Meena said, adding that the two arrested men have been identified as Suresh Mochi and Surendra Patwa, both residents of Karwar in Bundi district.

During questioning at the checkpoint, the accused initially told police that they were carrying fertiliser meant for agricultural use. However, a detailed inspection of the bags revealed the presence of ammonium nitrate, explosive cartridges and safety fuse wires, officials said.

Meena said there are several sites of illegal mining in the Aravalli hills where explosives are frequently used. “The preliminary investigation suggests that the explosives were being transported for illegal mining activities,” he said.

Police said further interrogation of the accused is underway and the exact purpose for transporting the explosives will be established after questioning. The seized materials have been taken into custody and legal proceedings are being initiated, officials added.