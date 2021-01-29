Rajasthan: 4 die after consuming illicit liquor, second such tragedy this month
Four people died and six others were hospitalised after they consumed illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Friday, a police officer said. This is the second such tragedy in the state this month. Seven people died after having illicit liquor in the Bharatpur district of the state over two weeks back.
Additional police superintendent Gajendra Singh said three policemen, including the local police station in-charge of Mandalgarh, have been suspended over the Bhilwara tragedy.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the four and ₹50,000 each to six hospitalised people.
Seven excise officials were also suspended while authorities ordered an inquiry over the matter.
