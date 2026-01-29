Rajasthan: 4 killed, 5 injured as sleeper bus hits parked trailer in Bharatpur

Bharatpur: Four people were killed and five others injured on Thursday morning after a sleeper bus rammed into a parked trailer on the Jaipur-Agra national highway (NH 21), allegedly due to dense fog in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Five of the passengers are undergoing treatment in the hospital, Bharatpur Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bharti Gupta said.

Police reached the spot and shifted all injured to the district Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival.

The private sleeper bus was travelling from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh to Jaipur with 35 passengers.

The deceased were identified as Geeta Devi (38) and her 8-year-old son Kanha from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Mukkhan Singh (28) from Alwar, and Muslim (40) from Kasganj.

A passenger, Rajesh Kumar, said that the bus driver rammed into the trailer due to dense fog.

The district was in the grip of dense fog, and visibility was very low.