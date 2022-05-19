Rajasthan: 5 youngsters of a family die after car collides with SUV, 7 injured
JAIPUR: Five youngsters of a family died and seven others injured in a road accident late on Wednesday in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said. All the deceased are in the age group of 16 to 22 years.
Assistant Superintendent of police, Raghuveer Singh said the incident happened last night near Barkheda village. The five youngsters were returning from the market when their car collided head on with an SUV.
He said one of the deceased was married eight days back, and the car they were in was also new. All five are from one family and identified as Vasim (18), Arbaz (22), Parvez (16), Ashiq (17), and Aalam (19).
All the deceased had come for a marriage program and thereafter went to visit the local market in the Pahadi town of the district.
Police said the injured who were in the SUV were coming from Sanvler village and the car was coming from Pahadi area when they met into a head on collision.
The seven injured were admitted to the Alwar district hospital, said police.
-
Duo from Punjab who put up Khalistan flags history-sheeters: Himachal DGP
The two men arrested from Punjab for putting up Khalistan flags and scrawling graffiti at the entry gate of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala recently had carried out similar acts in Kharar, Ropar and Kurukshetra, police said on Thursday. The two had started out by putting up a Khalistan banner on the Kharar-Ropar road. Khalistan banners were tied at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Tapovan Complex in Dharamshala on May 8.
-
Officer probing Bajrang Dal arms training camp in Karnataka's Kodagu transferred
Virajpet deputy superintendent of police CT Jayakumar told HT that the transfer was routine and had nothing to do with the controversy. “The circle inspector had served in the post for over a year and it was a routine transfer. The order for the transfer was issued much earlier. There is no need for controversy,” he said, adding no FIR has been registered in the case so far.
-
Found stone carvings of gods in Gyanvapi complex, says Mishra report
LUCKNOW: Possible remnants of an old Hindu temple with several stone carvings of gods and goddesses were found in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi during a two-day survey by former advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on May 6 and 7, said people aware of developments on Thursday. A person with direct knowledge of Mishra's report said it cited the presence of four idol-like structures with 'Sinduri' and a possible arrangement for lighting diyas.
-
Centre's grain, no L-G nod: HC sets aside Delhi govt's doorstep delivery scheme
The Delhi high court on Thursday set aside the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme, stating that the Centre's grain cannot be used for this scheme. The judgment came on a plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the government, headed by Arvind Kejriwal. The high court interim order also effectively gave a go-ahead to the state government scheme.
-
40-year-old Bengaluru man gets electrocuted at butcher shop
In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man who worked in a butcher shop died after being electrocuted on Wednesday morning in Doddaballapura. The deceased has been identified as Sriram P, who was working at the HAJ Chicken Centre on Court Road. Sriram was reportedly cutting chicken using a cleaning machine at around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday when the incident occurred. This is the fourth case of electrocution in just over a month in Bengaluru.
