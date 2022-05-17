Rajasthan: Rat bites patient's eyes in Kota hospital
In a shocking incident, a woman admitted to the stroke ward of MBS Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota was bitten in her eyes allegedly by a rat on Monday night, news agency ANI reported.
Roopvati Bai, a 55-year-old patient was admitted to the stroke unit for the past 45 days. According to the hospital deputy superintendent Dr Samir Tondon, the woman is suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which a the body's immune system attacks the nerves.
“Last night a rat bit her in her right eye. We will probe the incident. We've monthly pesticide control. If anything like that happened, it's responsibility of staff. Her attendant was with her,” the doctor added.
But this is not the first instance of patients being attacked by rodents in hospital. Last month, a 42-year-old patient was reportedly bitten by rodents while undergoing treatment at a state run MGM hospital in Telangana's Warrangal district. He died at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. His younger brother claimed he found the patient bleeding from his feet and fingers while rats were moving around the bed.
-
Akhilesh assails UP govt over power crisis
All the hollow announcements and rhetoric of the BJP government that it is supplying enough and uninterrupted power to people are now exposed. The people are distressed over the unannounced power cuts. There is a public outcry over the power disruptions across the state--be it Lucknow or Gorakhpur. Akhilesh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly blamed “wrong government policies and narrow mind-set of the BJP” for the worsening power situation in the state.
-
One of Bihar’s oldest Met observatory awaits land for upgradation
The proposal to develop the Purnia meteorological observatory, one of the oldest observatories in Bihar, into a zonal instrument maintenance centre (ZIMC) has been pending for the last five years due to the lack of required land needed for up-gradation, officials aware of the development said.
-
Minor girl thrown before speeding car for resisting rape bid in W Champaran
A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown before a speeding vehicle when resisted a rape bid at a village in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday late evening, police said. The victim, who is undergoing treatment at Bagaha subdivision hospital, on Tuesday said that four boys from her village allegedly dragged her towards a school when stepped out of the house to attend nature's call on Monday evening.
-
Governor returns agri tax Bill back to J’khand govt
Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais has returned the agriculture produce amendment Bill, 2022 sent for his assent back to the state government directing it to rectify the differences in the Hindi and English versions of the said Bill, which was cleared by the assembly during the budget session, a senior official said. The Governor had earlier sent back three more Bills back to the government due to difference in the English and Hindi versions.
-
RJD authorises Lalu to select nominees for RS polls; Tejashwi skips parliamentary board meeting
The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) central parliamentary board on Tuesday authorised ailing party chief Lalu Prasad to select the nominees of Rajya Sabha polls on June 10 even though an internal rift within the party was visible with the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav skipping the party's apex body meeting in the evening. State president Jagdanand Singh was also holding two envelopes in his hand. But, eventually, Tejashwi did not come.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics