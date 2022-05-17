Rajasthan: Rat bites patient's eyes in Kota hospital

In a shocking incident, a woman admitted to the stroke ward of MBS Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota was bitten in her eyes allegedly by a rat on Monday night, news agency ANI reported.



Roopvati Bai, a 55-year-old patient was admitted to the stroke unit for the past 45 days. According to the hospital deputy superintendent Dr Samir Tondon, the woman is suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which a the body's immune system attacks the nerves.

“Last night a rat bit her in her right eye. We will probe the incident. We've monthly pesticide control. If anything like that happened, it's responsibility of staff. Her attendant was with her,” the doctor added.

Roopvati Bai is a 55-year-old patient who is admitted to the stroke unit for the past 45 days. She is suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome. Last night a rat bit her in her right eye. We will probe the incident: Dr. Samir Tondon, Deputy Superintendant, MBS Hospital, Kota pic.twitter.com/Y7AEq5FciS — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 17, 2022

But this is not the first instance of patients being attacked by rodents in hospital. Last month, a 42-year-old patient was reportedly bitten by rodents while undergoing treatment at a state run MGM hospital in Telangana's Warrangal district. He died at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. His younger brother claimed he found the patient bleeding from his feet and fingers while rats were moving around the bed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail