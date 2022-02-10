Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan announces list of key government appointments
jaipur news

Rajasthan announces list of key government appointments

  • Chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s confidant Pukhraj Parashar was appointed as the chairman of Public Grievance and Redressal Committee, Dharmendra Rathore as chairman Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, and Rajiv Arora as chief of Rajasthan Small Industry Development Corporation.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 06:49 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Wednesday announced a list of 44 appointments across various boards, corporations and commissions.

The included the names of 11 MLAs and six former MLAs and MPs. Among key appointments, former state Congress chief Dr Chandrabhan Singh was named vice-chairman of the 20-point program implementation and coordination committee while former Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi was appointed as chairman of Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board.

Chief minister Gehlot’s confidant Pukhraj Parashar was appointed as the chairman of Public Grievance and Redressal Committee, Dharmendra Rathore as chairman Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, and Rajiv Arora as chief of Rajasthan Small Industry Development Corporation.

A faction within Congress, led by Sachin Pilot had been demanding to reward those who have worked for the party to come into power.

On Monday, the senior Congress leader had stated that everyone cannot be given a ministerial or other big post but their participation in the government can be ensured.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Topics
rajasthan indian national congress ashok gehlot sachin pilot + 2 more
