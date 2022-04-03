Rajasthan ATS arrests 3 more suspected terrorists
JAIPUR: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested three more suspected terrorists of the terror module busted on March 30, police said.
On March 30, the state police had arrested three suspected terrorists and detained five, recovering 12 kilogram explosive material from a suspicious SUV stopped by Nimbaheda police in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.
A release by the state police department said that while interrogating the three accused who were arrested on March 30, it was learned that the suspects associated with this terror module reside in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh and they have detailed information about the entire module, so in this regard ATS Madhya Pradesh was informed and alerted.
Three suspects were handpicked with the help of ATS Madhya Pradesh, who were thoroughly interrogated by the officers of ATS MP and ATS Rajasthan. After interrogation, they are handed over to ATS Rajasthan.
After the intense interrogation by ATS Rajasthan, the three accused were arrested on Sunday morning and they will be presented before the court, and a request will be made to get the police custody.
The release further said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted for further investigation in the case. Two officers of the rank of additional superintendent of police have been appointed as co-investigative officers. An additional superintendent of police and a deputy superintendent of police have also been included for technical analysis. “The SIT will work under the close supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, ATS, Rajasthan,” the release said.
In this case, the Madhya Pradesh ATS has arrested Imran, who is stated to be the mastermind of planning blasts in Jaipur. Later, the Ratlam district administration demolished his illegally-built house on Friday.
“Imran, who was heading Ah-ul-Suffa, became active in 2014 through social work. He later started brainwashing youngsters and also tried to go to Syria. He was arrested in 2015 and was in jail for one year for anti-national activities. He came out on bail. Imran confessed that he had sent three to Jaipur with explosives. Imran has made an arrangement of explosives,” Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra had said.
