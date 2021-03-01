IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
jaipur news

Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

  • Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic".
READ FULL STORY
By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:28 PM IST

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination kicked off in Rajasthan on Monday. Those ageing above 60 years and people above 45 years of age with specific co-morbidities participated in the vaccination drive with enthusiasm and zeal.

Several places reported technical errors in the CoWin software which led beneficiaries waiting. The drive, however, later began with offline registration.

The first person to get vaccinated in the second phase was Governor Kalraj Mishra who received his vaccine shot at Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

“I thank the scientists for successfully developing the vaccine, following the complete standards and prescribed procedure in a short time,” he said.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee, offers full support in Bengal polls﻿


The Governor has appealed that those eligible for vaccination should get both doses on time without any hesitation. “ Do not be careless even after getting the first dose of the vaccine. Follow the norms of two yards distance, wear a mask and sanitise regularly,” he said.

The first vaccine shot at Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS), the biggest government hospital in the state, was administered to Mangala Dixit, 72. She arrived with her younger sister Veerabala Joshi (66), brothers Dinesh Dwivedi (64) and Suresh Joshi (70) to get vaccinated. Mangla Joshi has been the deputy director in the education department.

After getting vaccinated, Dixit said, “This vaccine is very safe. We got the motivation to get vaccinated after watching PM Modi getting the vaccine. The fear of safety issue faded away after watching the PM today.” She added that everyone should come forward to get vaccinated.

“The feeling is good. There was no problem of any kind,” said Veerbala Joshi after getting the dose of the vaccine.

In Jaipuria Hospital, there was a slight delay in the process of vaccination. Due to the problem of online registration, there were some minutes of delay. The online system at the satellite hospital in Banipark collapsed. After this, offline registration was done.

Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic about the vaccination drive. There was some technical error in software but we have asked the centre to continue with the vaccination process and update the data when the error is resolved.”

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination commenced smoothly in Kota. Dr Saurabh Sharma, nodal officer, Covid-19 vaccination, said, “Initially, there were more on spot registrations for the Covid-19 vaccination in the morning today as people are still unaware of online registrations.”

Barmer’s ADM OP Bishnoi said at around 33 places, the vaccination program was conducted and people are enthused to get vaccinated.

Barmer CMHO, Babulal Bishnoi, said, “There was no apprehension visible among the people with regards to the vaccine and looking at peoples’ response, we are planning to increase the number of centres from 33 to 40 tomorrow.”

Till 2 pm, very few people turned up for vaccination in Jodhpur. “The number may increase gradually in coming time,” a health official from Jodhpur said.

In Bikaner and Alwar also, people had to wait for hours due to a technical error in online registration. In Ajmer, people were seen in a long queue to get vaccinated. At a hospital in Ajmer, offline registration was done when a problem was reported in online registration.

In Udaipur, ex-Union minister Dr Girijiya Vyas received his first vaccine dose at the RNT medical college. Vyas said that every citizen should be careful towards their health and should show their responsibility towards society by getting vaccinated as per the government's schedule.

She further said, "Many misconceptions are there in the society regarding the vaccine but it is safe.”

The state health department had prepared to achieve the target of the inoculation of 16.3 million people in phase II of the vaccination drive. The vaccination will be free at government hospitals while people getting vaccinated at private hospitals will be charged 250 per dose.

Rajasthan had achieved more than 85 per cent of the target in the vaccination drive for health and frontline workers.

More than 4,000 sites have been prepared across the state, including 400 in Jaipur, to achieve the vaccination target.

The Central government has approved doses for 6.8 million people above 60 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news covid-19 vaccination
Close
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
jaipur news

Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • Private hospitals can charge up to 250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too.(airdone)
Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too.(airdone)
jaipur news

‘My father, grandmother want to sell me off’: Rajasthan girl tells police

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • The girl said she was currently staying at her maternal house of her own sweet will but her family had lodged a false case of kidnapping against them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pilot, who travelled with Gehlot to two kisan mahanpanchayats, said the Centre was ignoring the legitimate demands of the farmers.
Pilot, who travelled with Gehlot to two kisan mahanpanchayats, said the Centre was ignoring the legitimate demands of the farmers.
jaipur news

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot share stage, take on Centre over farm laws

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The two senior Congress leaders were involved in a political tussle last July over the functioning of the state unit, which threatened to topple the Gehlot government. The Congress brass eventually stepped in to resolve the month-long crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Gehlot, Pilot hit out at farm laws ahead of Rajasthan bypolls

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Both leaders shared a helicopter for the first time after more than a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

BJP deems Rajasthan budget disappointing, Cong says its presented a holistic one

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:45 PM IST
BJP state president Satish Poonia said the budget is not more than a cut and paste job as new schemes have been announced just like past budgets, which hardly get realised on the ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Vadra. (HT Archive)
Robert Vadra. (HT Archive)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Judge recuses himself in Robert Vadra case

By Dinesh Bothra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Vadra is facing an ED probe over the alleged purchase of 275 bigha land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality. The ED registered a money laundering case related to the deal in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to present first paperless budget tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:48 PM IST
After Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan is the second state in the country to table a paperless budget. Gehlot, who is also the state finance minister, will read out the budget from a tablet at 11am
READ FULL STORY
Close
Public gatherings of less than 100 people is allowed including for weddings in Jodhpur city.
Public gatherings of less than 100 people is allowed including for weddings in Jodhpur city.
jaipur news

Prohibitory orders imposed in Jodhpur city to contain coronavirus cases

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, MP and Punjab continue to record high number of Covid cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
jaipur news

Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • The core committee meeting will be chaired by state party chief Satish Poonia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
jaipur news

5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The incident took place in Bhaleri area of the district on Sunday night, they said. The pick-up jeep was headed towards Sardarshahar from Haryana when it collided with the truck, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Puducherry crisis: Gehlot says BJP destabilising govts to grab power unethically

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed on Monday after the motion of confidence moved by CM Narayanasamy was defeated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Four members of a family found dead in Sikar district

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
A note recovered at the spot stated that the family members were depressed after the couple’s teenaged son died of a heart attack in September last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP