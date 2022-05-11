Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga surrenders in govt official assault case

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, who is accused of assaulting two on-duty government officials of the electricity department in Dholpur district, surrendered before the Jaipur police on Wednesday, officials said.

Malinga, MLA from Badi, Dholpur, surrendered before Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava one-and-a-half months after the alleged incident.

A case was registered against Malinga and some others on March 29 for assaulting two engineers at the Bari office of the electricity department in Dholpur district. In a complaint lodged today, victim Harshadipati (27) has alleged that Malinga along with 5-6 others assaulted him and his junior engineer, Nitin Gulati, in his office on March 28 and also made casteist remarks.

“The CM (chief minister) asked him (Malinga) to participate in the probe and assist the law. Following the directives of the CM he surrendered here in Jaipur. Now will be taken to Dholpur where the case is (filed) against him,” said Srivastava.

Terming the allegations against him as baseless, MLA Malinga addressing the newspersons said he met chief minister Ashok Gehlot this morning. “The CM said that every day the news is coming out in the media. He asked (me) to surrender and I did. I have full faith in the law and the court,” he said.

“The complaint by the engineer said that the public thrashed him but the case wasn’t lodged despite it being such a big issue, but then he named me. It was done on the direction of a senior police official,” he alleged.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vasudev Devnani said the Congress MLA has crossed all boundaries. “The CM is not capable of taking any action against the MLA as he is worried about his chair. The government employee was beaten brutally, he suffered 22 fractures but police took no action. Now that their party high command is coming for Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, they are doing drama by taking action. The employees and public aren’t feeling safe under this government,” he alleged.

Jaipur Discom Engineer Association general secretary, JP Sharma said the chief minister asked the MLA to surrender before the police after the resentment among the employees. “We wanted action to be taken in the case and law should be brought to ensure the safety of the employee. The move has instilled our faith in the government,” he said.

