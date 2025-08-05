Rajasthan: DRDO guest house manager in Pokhran detained on suspicions of espionage

Security agencies have detained the manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in Jaisalmer on suspicions of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Mahendra Prasad, was posted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range guest house, a facility considered highly sensitive due to its frequent use by India’s top defense experts, scientists, and senior military officers.

According to officials, Prasad, a resident of Almora in Uttarakhand, was taken into custody on Monday night following a long period of surveillance.

Confirming the development, Jaisalmer superintendent of police Abhishek Shivhare said Prasad was detained by security agencies on allegations of sharing classified information about military tests and exercises with Pakistan. His mobile phone, suspected to contain critical evidence, is undergoing forensic examination.

Prasad has been working as a manager at the DRDO Chandhan guest house since 2008.

People familiar with the development said the accused had allegedly leaked details about the movements and activities of visiting defence personnel as well as sensitive information related to the Pokhran range. Security agencies have also recovered incriminating call logs and chat records linking him to suspected Pakistani handlers.

Security agencies believe that questioning Prasad could reveal whether he was acting alone or part of a larger spy network operating in the region.

He is expected to be handed over to the joint interrogation committee (JIC) on Tuesday, where officials from multiple security agencies will question him to uncover the extent of the espionage network. Military intelligence is also part of the probe.

Rajasthan shares India’s longest international border with Pakistan, stretching 1,070 km. The region houses three major airbases and several critical military installations, making it a prime target for the ISI.

From Hindumalkot in Sri Ganganagar to Bakhassar in Barmer, Indian security agencies maintain heightened surveillance, especially around defence establishments.

Prasad’s arrest adds to a series of espionage-related detentions in Rajasthan this year. Between March and May alone, five individuals were arrested across the state for allegedly spying for Pakistan.