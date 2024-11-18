Rajasthan: Groom's invitee rams car into bride's guests; 9 injured

Celebrations at a wedding turned into mourning in Rajasthan's Dausa after a man allegedly hit some people with his car, resulting in injuries to nine. Of those injured, 7 are critical and were rushed to Jaipur (Representational Image)

The accused as well as the victims were attendees at the wedding. While the former was a guest from the groom's side, those injured were from the side of the bride.

According to a report in The Times of India, the incident occurred in Dausa's Ladpura village. The accused was setting off fireworks outside the venue and got into a dispute with the bride's brother for the act.

The argument escalated and the man got into his car, driving the vehicle into the group associated with the bride.

Of the nine injured, as many as seven individuals sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, the state capital.

“The suspect managed to flee from the spot and we are conducting searches to trace him,” a police official said.

According to some reports, one person from the group has died.

Meanwhile, Rambilas Meena, an MLA from the state's ruling BJP who was present as a guest, immediately stepped in to assist the victims and transported them to the district hospital, The Free Press Journal reported.

“The guest's action was deliberate. I was inside the tent and rushed outside upon hearing a commotion. I immediately arranged for the injured to be transported to a hospital and informed police. I have instructed officials to immediately arrest the driver and take strict action against him,” Meena told the website.