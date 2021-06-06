Rajasthan launches free coaching scheme for underprivileged students

Rajasthan has launched Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme to help underprivileged students prepare for entrance examinations to civil services and professional courses, with an aim to give them equal opportunity, said a circular issued by the state finance department.

Students belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, other backward classes (OBC), extremely backward castes, minority and economically weaker sections with annual family income less than ₹8 lakhs per annum will be able to avail the scheme run by the tribal area development, minority affairs, and social justice and empowerment departments. Children of government employees receiving Pay-Matrix level-11 will also qualify for the scheme, which can be utilised by every eligible student for a period of one year.

Under the scheme, free coaching will be provided for preparation for civil services examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC),

Rajasthan Administrative services (RAS) examination and subordinate services joint entrance examinations organised by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). It will also help students prepare for other RPSC examinations such as Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET), Grade Pay-2400 or Pay-Matrix Level-5 services, constable examination, sub-inspector and 3600 Grade pay or Pay matrix level-10 jobs.

Coaching will also be provided for engineering and medical entrance examinations apart from Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Students’ eligibility for the scheme will be based on marks scored in class 10 and 12. Effort will be made to include at least 50% girls.

Underprivileged students who will prepare for entrance examinations in coaching institutes located outside their home cities will be given ₹40,000 annually for accommodation and food. The social justice and empowerment department will be the nodal agency for the scheme.