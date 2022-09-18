Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna explains Sachin Pilot tweet: ‘What I meant was…’

Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna, who, earlier this week, put out a tweet slamming fellow Congressman and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, on Saturday sought to explain his tweet, and also alleged that he was being abused by Pilot's supporters on social media since 2020.

“What I meant with my tweet was that if our supporters throw shoes and slippers at you (Sachin Pilot), like you let your supporters do, there'll be a surety of being thrown out of politics; either one of us will be left, or no one,” Chandna told news agency ANI.

On Monday, shows were hurled at the Hindoli MLA, allegedly by Pilot supporters, during an event organised to mark the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, who passed away on March 31.

"If Sachin Pilot becomes chief minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one out of us two will live and I do not want this," the 38-year-old politician tweeted afterwards.

मुझ पर जूता फकवाकर सचिन पायलट यदि मुख्यमंत्री बने तो जल्दी से बन जाए क्योंकि आज मेरा लड़ने का मन नहीं है।



जिस दिन मैं लड़ने पर आ गया तो फिर एक ही बचेगा और यह मैं चाहता नहीं हूँ। — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) September 12, 2022

Pilot, however, did not respond to the post. Also, the 45-year-old, a Gurjar himself, did not attend the event during which the fracas took place.

“His supporters have been abusing me on social media for two years... 10-15 days ago, an MLA said that all Gurjars who were not with Sachin Pilot to topple Congress government are traitors and society should teach them a lesson,” Chandna further said.

In May, Chandna requested chief minister Ashok Gehlot to be relieved from his ‘dishonourable’ post. However, the request was not accepted.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in December next year. The desert state, which has, in the last few elections, voted alternately for BJP and Congress, elected the grand old party in December 2018.

