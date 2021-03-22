Rajasthan: Nomination for bypolls to 3 assembly seats starts from Tuesday
The nomination process for the bypolls to three Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan is set to begin from Tuesday.
The last date for filing nominations is March 30 while the scrutiny of papers will be held on March 31.
Nominations can be withdrawn by April 3. Polling will be held on April 17 and the counting will take place on May 2.
Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said only two persons, including the candidate, with two vehicles will be allowed to enter the office for filing nominations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bypolls are being held for Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats, which were earlier represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively.
The bypolls have been necessitated due the demise of the sitting legislators.
While Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the social justice and empower minister in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, died due to a brain stroke, Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari died from coronavirus.
Rajasthan: Nomination for bypolls to 3 assembly seats starts from Tuesday
Farmers’ protest: Rakesh Tikait to hold mahapanchayat in Jaipur tomorrow
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur
Amid Covid-19 surge, night curfew imposed in 8 cities in Rajasthan
Rajasthan announces new restrictions as Covid-19 cases spike
Ashok Gehlot reviews preparation to implement 2021-2022 budget announcements
India suffered least damage due to effective management of Covid: Rajasthan guv
Rajasthan govt hands compulsory retirement to ACP who sought sexual favours
Possible that children watch porn after online classes, says Rajasthan DGP
Gehlot announces ₹5 lakh health insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1
New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock
Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19
In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs
- The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.