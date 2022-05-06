Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan Technical University VC arrested red-handed taking 5 lakh bribe
Rajasthan Technical University VC arrested red-handed taking 5 lakh bribe

The complainant approached the Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) through its WhatsApp helpline alleging that the Vice Chancellor demanded 10 lakh bribe from him.
The vice chancellor was arrested from a government rest house in Jaipur, where he had been staying for the last four days. ACB recovered ₹21 lakh from his room in the rest house.
Published on May 06, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested professor Ram Avtar Gupta, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, for allegedly taking a bribe of 5 lakh, officials said.

Director general of police, ACB, BL Soni said the complainant approached the ACB through its WhatsApp helpline alleging that a bribe of 10 lakh was demanded for increasing the engineering seat in his private college, providing facilities and for not bothering in future.

After verification of the complaint, accused Gupta was arrested today accepting a bribe of 5 lakh at a government rest house in Jaipur. He had been staying in the guest house for the last four days and during the search, about 21 lakh was recovered from his room.

Additional DG, ACB, Dinesh MN said his residence and other places are being searched. A case has been lodged and an investigation has been started.

