Rajasthan Technical University VC arrested red-handed taking ₹5 lakh bribe
JAIPUR: The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested professor Ram Avtar Gupta, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5 lakh, officials said.
Director general of police, ACB, BL Soni said the complainant approached the ACB through its WhatsApp helpline alleging that a bribe of ₹10 lakh was demanded for increasing the engineering seat in his private college, providing facilities and for not bothering in future.
After verification of the complaint, accused Gupta was arrested today accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh at a government rest house in Jaipur. He had been staying in the guest house for the last four days and during the search, about ₹21 lakh was recovered from his room.
Additional DG, ACB, Dinesh MN said his residence and other places are being searched. A case has been lodged and an investigation has been started.
-
GST dept raids 2 plywood units in Jagraon, Ludhiana
Suspecting tax evasion, the state goods and services tax department raided two plywood units in Jagraon on Thursday. The two teams that carried out the raids comprised state tax officers Ashok Bali, Rudermani Sharma, Dharminder Kumar, Rituraj Singh and state tax inspectors Bikramjit Singh, Hardeep Singh, and Balkar Singh.
-
Jharkhand speaker to hold disqualification hearing against BJP’s Babulal Marandi on Friday
Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto will hold back-to-back hearings on Friday and Monday in connection with the anti-defection complaints filed against BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi in December 2020 after he merged his former party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), or JVM (P), with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The speaker last heard the case on October 25. Marandi could not be contacted for his comments.
-
Double murder in Ludhiana | Catch my parents’ killer, wails couple’s daughter
Devastated after losing Rimpy's elderly parents in a gruesome double murder on Wednesday night, the victims' inconsolable daughter kept imploring the cops to catch her parents' murderer over and over again in a broken voice. Unable to come to grips with her parents' heinous murder, she kept weeping despite friends, neighbours and relatives attempts to console her. The victims' heartbroken daughter said her parents were planning to visit her brother in Scotland on May 17.
-
BJP alleges political intervention in transfer of Bandra land to builder
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government of illegally transferring a land parcel at Bandra Bandstand to a leading real estate developer in Mumbai, leading to loss of ₹1,003 crore to the state exchequer. Shelar has demanded an inquiry by the crime investigation department into the matter and action against the officials responsible for the loss.
-
Congress responsible for riots: Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia at Alwar rally
Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satish Poonia on Thursday said the ruling party is responsible for the riots and accused it of diverting people's attention from real issues. Poonia said the Congress government has failed to fulfill its promises, be it employment to youngsters or loan waiver to farmers. “In coming assembly polls, the people will completely oust the Congress from Rajasthan.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics