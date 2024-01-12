Rajasthan teen accuses father, 14 others of rape over six years

A teenager from Kotputli near Jaipur has accused her father and 14 others of allegedly raping her over the last six years, deputy police superintendent Madan Lal said on Friday. The complainant was earlier unable to lodge a case on her own in the absence of support. (Getty Images)

Lal cited the teenager’s complaint and said she alleged her father first raped her when she was 12 before forcing her into sexual relations with the other 14 of his money lenders as he was unable to repay debt. He added the father was drunk when he assaulted her. “Later, he also threatened his daughter and wife that he would kill them if they reported the matter. The girl’s mother hence asked her to stay silent,” said Lal.

Lal said the complainant was unable to lodge a case on her own in the absence of support and that she also feared her father. “She decided to file the complaint on her own when she turned 18 a few days ago.”

Police have filed a case against the 15 accused under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 376 D (gang rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Lal said police were questioning the accused. “A medical examination was also conducted. The perpetrators would be nabbed after her statement is recorded in a court.”