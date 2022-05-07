Rajasthan’s nod for recruitment for 1,000 posts in government colleges
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the state finance department has given a nod for the recruitment of 1,000 posts in government colleges.
Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “After completing all formalities, the notification of recruitment will be issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission by June this year.”
The decision was taken after he had addressed a meeting of the state's higher education department.
Gehlot added that concerning transfers, priority should be given to widows, abandoned, single women, the differently-abled and people suffering from a serious illness.
The chief minister also said that the state government is introducing a distance education scheme for girls. “This scheme is being introduced to connect girls and women with higher education opportunities who cannot go to colleges and universities regularly because of any reasons,” Gehlot further wrote on the microblogging website.
“With these efforts of the government, Rajasthan is making its mark among the leading states of the country in the field of girl child education,” he said in a tweet that followed.
The Rajasthan chief minister also pointed out that investors from all over India and the globe are attracted to Rajasthan because of its positive atmosphere and "great potential" for them.
"We must work together to strengthen Rajasthan's image with the slogan 'Padharo Mhare Desh' so that investors do not face any kind of problem here,” Gehlot said as he addressed a review meeting on the preparations for 'Invest Rajasthan-2022' at his residence, news agency PTI reported.
The 'Invest Rajasthan' will be organised in October at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura.
-
Army major dies after falling off cliff during counter-infiltration operation in J&K’s Uri
An army major died after Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi slipped and fell off a steep cliff during a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi, was leading his team for a counter-infiltration operation based on a reliable intelligence input in Uri sector on Thursday. “He succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the nearest army hospital,” an official said.
-
Interview: Delimitation panel has disempowered Kashmiris, says NC leader Masoodi
As the Delimitation Commission submitted its final report on Thursday, National Conference leader and MP from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, Hasnain Masoodi, who was also one of the associate members of the panel along with four other MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, tells Mir Ehsan how the panel has disempowered the people of Kashmir and the entire process has been done to benefit the BJP.
-
Northern Command chief: Situation on LAC stable, various channels of communication now open
Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said in order to prevent smaller incidents escalating into bigger ones along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army of China have established various channels of communication at battalion and brigade levels in the strategic Ladakh region.
-
Three from Punjab killed in car crash at Jammu’s Nagrota
Three persons hailing from Punjab were killed in a car accident near Jambu zoo at Jagti in Nagrota area of Jammu district on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh, 32, of Moga; Sham Lal, 47, and Vikas Kumar, 38, both from Ferozepur. “The accident occurred at 7.30am when their Celerio car being driven at a high speed crashed near Jambu zoo. The driver lost control over the wheel,” said a police officer.
-
J&K Police recover incriminating material, sensitive papers during raids
Police conducted raids at Jammu's Gujjar Nagar and Dalpatian Mohalla and recovered several vital documents and incriminating material related to Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on Friday. “The raids were conducted at the residences of two accused Rayees Ahmed Malik and Mohammad Sharif Sartaj, who were evading arrest,” he added. “The premises of duo were searched by police teams in presence of executive magistrate during which several sensitive documents and incriminating material were recovered,” he said.
