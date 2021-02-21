Robbery at petrol pump in Jaipur
Four masked men robbed a petrol pump worker at a filling station in Mansarovar area here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place after midnight on Saturday when the four unidentified people arrived at the petrol pump on two separate two-wheelers. One of them pointed gun at the petrol attendant and asked him to handover his money collection bag, police said.
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the pump.
"A case has been registered on the complaint lodged by the petrol pump operator. The accused have fled away with ₹23,000. A search is on to nab them," Muhana Station House Officer (SHO) Lakhan Singh said.
The accused are being tracked on the basis of CCTV footage, the SHO said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robbery at petrol pump in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan asked to expedite return of Barmer man who fled home fearing infamy
- The latest contact with Islamabad on the issue came after Barmer MP and Union agricultural minister Kailash Choudhary spoke to officials in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hand over 57-kg gold, meant to weigh ex-PM Shastri, to CGST dept: Udaipur court
- The gold, whose market value stands at ₹27.29 crore, is lying in the treasury of the Udaipur collector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prices of premium petrol cross ₹100 in 19 districts of Rajasthan
- The highest rates of premium petrol amongst the above-mentioned district were recorded from Sri Ganganagar, where the price of a litre of petrol is at ₹103.59.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHRC recommends Rajasthan to initiate action against erring police officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws against farmers, middle class, says Sachin Pilot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poverty coming in the way of Pakistani brides' reunion with Indian husbands
- Mahendra Singh Girab has been hoping to be joined by his wife for the past four years. He said he was thankful to the government for considering their cases on humanitarian grounds but at the same time stated that they cannot afford to pay for their wives' travel by the air route.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Panel finds irregularities, 267 mines were allocated flouting norms': Official
- The multi-crore mining scam had come to light in September 2015, following which eight officials of the mining department were arrested.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police busts fake regional transport office in Chittorgarh; 2 held
- The police laid a trap by sending a cop in a decoy operation to the accused posing as a customer to procure a fake license, which was delivered in about 15 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narcotics cases in Rajasthan increased by 45.32% in 3 years: Govt data
- In 2018, as many as 1,878 cases were registered under the Narcotic Act, 1985, which increased to 2,731 in 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It'll bring loss to all: Rahul Gandhi calls on people to stand against farm laws
- If the farm laws are enforced, then not just the farmers but street vendors and small traders will also suffer losses, Gandhi said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT directs immediate action against unauthorised brick kilns in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cases of officers arrested for bribery pending approval in Rajasthan: BJP MLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bikaner, tremors felt across Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox