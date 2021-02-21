Robbery at petrol pump in Jaipur

Four masked men robbed a petrol pump worker at a filling station in Mansarovar area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place after midnight on Saturday when the four unidentified people arrived at the petrol pump on two separate two-wheelers. One of them pointed gun at the petrol attendant and asked him to handover his money collection bag, police said.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the pump.

"A case has been registered on the complaint lodged by the petrol pump operator. The accused have fled away with ₹23,000. A search is on to nab them," Muhana Station House Officer (SHO) Lakhan Singh said.

The accused are being tracked on the basis of CCTV footage, the SHO said.

