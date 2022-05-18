School principal, police officer arrested for Rajasthan constable recruitment paper leak
JAIPUR: Eight people including a school principal, her husband and a police officer have been arrested by the special operations group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police for leaking a paper of the police constable recruitment examination held on May 14.
Additional director general, SOG, Ashok Rathore said the investigators identified the examination centre in Jaipur suburb Jhotwara and arrested eight people found to be involved in the paper leak.
Those arrested have been identified by the police as Diwakar Public Secondary School principal Shalu Sharma (33); her husband and school director Mukesh Kumar Sharma (44); Satyanarayan Kumawat (62); Rakesh Dhanak (30); Kamal Kumar Verma (40); Roshan Kumawat (28); Vikram Singh Yadav (55); and assistant sub-inspector Ratan Lal Sharma (56).
The state government cancelled the paper late on Monday and decided that the examination held in the second shift on May 14 will be conducted again. Over 1.62 lakh candidates are eligible to reappear in the exam.
Additional director general of police (recruitment and promotion board), Binita Thakur said around 19 lakh applied for the constable recruitment examination scheduled to be held on four days, from May 13-16.
“One exam has been rescheduled as its integrity is doubted. Now around 1.62 lakh candidates will reappear in the exam,” she said.
BJP lawmaker and party spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma rushed to attack the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot, alleging the state government has not been able to conduct a single recruitment examination on which doubts have not been raised and questioned the effectiveness of the stringent law that Gehlot insisted, would curb the menace.
On February 7, Rajasthan canelled the Level-II exam of Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) after its paper leaked. The SOG has arrested about 50 people including 14 candidates and seized ₹1.16 crore. The government also terminated the chairman of Board of Secondary Education DP Jaroli and suspended the board secretary Arvind Kumar for irregularities.
The Rajasthan government soon after brought a new law in the state assembly with strict provisions such as a jail term of up to 10 years and a ₹10 crore fine for use of unfair means in public examinations.
-
Real estate boost: Long-pending demands of Navi residents, developers to be resolved, says UD Min Shinde
Boman Irani, president, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “The issues resolved by the UD ministry will help Navi Mumbai developers to execute their projects seamlessly and reduce the ongoing financial burden caused due to rising input costs and increase in repo rate last week. Thousands of homebuyers who were not getting possession of their flats due to the CRZ issue will also get immediate relief.”
-
Mohali commuters bear brunt of road closures caused by farmers’ protest
Commuters on Tuesday found themselves at the receiving end as a farmer unions' protest at the YPS roundabout led to traffic being diverted to other routes, resulting in multiple traffic jams. Phase 7 residents were the worst affected as four major roads leading to the YPS crossing were closed for vehicular traffic amid the protest. Authorities were forced to barricade and seal Chandigarh-Mohali borders.
-
Spate of deaths: India’s missions in Canada to create database of students
India's missions in Canada are enhancing their outreach to students from India as their numbers balloon along with a spate of incidents, including accidents, suicides, even murders. The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel Regional Police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh from Moga district in Punjab drowned in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. No cause has yet been attributed for the death.
-
Farmers’ agitation unwarranted: CM Mann
Chandigarh : Asserting that farmers agitation was “unwarranted and undesirable”, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the farm unions to stop sloganeering and join hands with his state government for checking the depleting water table in Punjab. Mann said that staggered programme for sowing of paddy would not harm the interests of the farmers but it can act as a catalyst to save the water table in state. ”
-
Labour unions meet Kataruchak, seek scrapping of contract system
Chandigarh :Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of labour unions who demanded scrapping of the contract system. The labour unions said the contract system should be done away with and the amount be given directly to labourers so that their living standard improves. Kataruchak assured to look into the matter. The director, food and civil supplies, was also present.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics